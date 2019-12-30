|
|
Isaac J. Wampler
Palmyra - Isaac J. Wampler, "Ike," age 98, of Londonderry Village, Palmyra, was surrounded by his family before passing peacefully on December 28. Born in S. Annville Township, he was the son of the late Homer and Delphie (Hale) Wampler. He was preceded in death by 12 siblings, sisters Alda Wampler, Mary Miller, Effie Ebersole, Margaret Kreider, Naomi Martzell, Esther Smith and brothers Arnold, Harold, William, Paul, Harry, and Warren. He and his wife, Charlotte, owned a dairy farm in Fontana until they retired in 1978. In retirement, he worked for Umberger's Mill and Manheim Auto Auction. He loved life, farming, and time with family. He kept busy with hobbies including woodworking, gardening, looming potholders, and attending auctions. Upon moving to the Londonderry Village, he enjoyed singing in the "Harmonizers" men's choir and visiting with friends. Isaac was a life-long member and faithful servant of the Annville Church of the Brethren where he sang in the choir for 80 years. Over his lifetime, he was a property trustee and loyal member of the Homebuilders Sunday School Class. He is survived by children, Robert (wife Jane) of Atlanta, GA, Wayne (wife Karen), Brenda of Lebanon, Mervin (wife Bonnie) of Hummelstown, and Randy (wife Kathy) of Annville. He loved his family and will be greatly missed by eleven grandchildren and eight great grandchildren. A viewing will be held in the DiMatteo Worship Center at Londonderry Village on Friday, January 3rd from 2-4 p.m. A celebration of his life will be held on Saturday, January 4th, at 11:30 a.m. preceded by a viewing from 10-11:30 a.m. at the Annville Church of the Brethren, 495 E. Maple Street, Annville. A private interment will be at the South Annville Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the South Annville Cemetery Trust, 495 E. Maple Street, Annville, PA 17003 or the , 4250 Crums Mill Road, Harrisburg, PA 17112. Funeral arrangements are being handled by Kreamer Funeral Home, Annville.
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Dec. 30 to Dec. 31, 2019