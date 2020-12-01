Isabel L. Heim
Lebanon - Isabel L. Heim, 89, died Saturday, November 28, 2020, at Cedar Haven, Lebanon.
Born in Lebanon, PA on February 7, 1931, she was the daughter of the late J. Lester and Amanda (Kegerries) Moore.
Isabel was the wife of Louis A. Heim, who she met at the Fifth Ward Club in Lebanon. They were married for almost 60 years, prior to Louis' death January 11, 2018.
Isabel, known by her friends as Izzy, and by her family as "Queen Isabella", loved spending time with her friends and family. Prior to a decline in her health, she could be found most mornings at Country Fare Restaurant in Myerstown, where she would visit with other frequent patrons and was recognized by the many hats she loved to wear.
Together she and Louis established Heim's Machine and Tool Inc. in Lebanon. She also was the proprietor of Izzy's Variety Shop and volunteered at the Good Samaritan Hospital information desk for 12 years. She was a member of a Red Hats group which later called themselves the Lunch Bunch, where she enjoyed participating in activities with her friends. In her younger years she enjoyed bowling at the Palmyra Bowling Lanes. She was a hard worker and a friend who could be counted on when you were in need.
She is survived by a daughter, Kathleen L., wife of Richard Gibbons, of Indiana, PA; son, Richard L. Heim, of Lebanon; grandchildren, Robert and Rebecca Gibbons; great-grandson, Benjamin Gibbons-Smith. and several nieces and nephews. Isabel was preceded in death by brothers, Richard L. Moore and Riley L. Moore; and a sister, Milly Mae Moore Spangler.
Services and inurnment will be private at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the WellSpan Good Samaritan Hospital, 252 S. 4th St., 4th & Walnut Sts., Lebanon, PA 17042; or the American Cancer Society
