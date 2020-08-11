1/
Isabelle A. Bohaczyk
Isabelle A. Bohaczyk

Myerstown - Isabelle A. Bohaczyk, 92, passed away on Monday August 10, 2020 at Stone Ridge Towne Centre, Myerstown. She was the wife of the late Metro Bohaczyk.

Born in Trevorton on July 25, 1928, she was the daughter of the late Bertie and Ethel S. Malick Shipe. Isabelle was a member of Emmanuel United Methodist Church, Indiantown Gap. She enjoyed working on crafts and all kinds of needle work.

She is survived by a son Metro Daniel Bohaczyk of Port St. Lucie, FL.; grandchildren Joshua D. and Brian D. Bohaczyk, Sarah Alves; great grandchildren Haillee, Gabriel and Mya Alves, Josuè and Arrianna Bohaczyk. She was preceded in death by brothers Charles, Art, Bert and Russell and sisters Ethel and Hazel.

Funeral services will be on Saturday August 15, 2020, at 11:00 A.M. at the Kreamer & Lum Funeral Home & Crematory, Rt. 72 & Camp Meeting Rd. Jonestown. A viewing will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Interment will be held at the convenience of the family at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery.






Published in Lebanon Daily News from Aug. 11 to Aug. 12, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Kreamer & Lum Funeral Home & Crematory - Jonestown
5 Campmeeting Road
Jonestown, PA 17038
717-865-5215
