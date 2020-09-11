Isabelle Alice Scherb Luciotti Ebur
Lebanon - Isabelle Alice Scherb Luciotti Ebur, 98, of Lebanon, died on Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at Manor Care. She was born on Tuesday, July 11, 1922 to the late Harry D. Scherb and Elizabeth Rebecca Scherb Kerkeslager nee Thompson in Lebanon. She was a member of Jonestown Bible Church and worked at San Georgio, Smith's Candies and Bargaintown (Sunset) for many years. Isabelle also enjoyed Crocheting, arts & crafts and shopping. Surviving are children Ronald B. Luciotti and spouse Bonita, Dawn M. Dennis; grandchildren Anthony Corrado, Dino Corrado, Diona Luciotti; great grandchildren Justin Corrado, Zachary Corrado, Scott Koenig; brothers James Kerkeslager and spouse Nancy, Thomas Kerkeslager and spouse Millie, Dennis Kerkeslager and spouse Maxine; sister Joan Smith and spouse Neil. She was preceded in death by husband Charles F. Ebur; sisters Marian S. Potteiger and May Beamesderfer. Viewing will be on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 from 10:30 AM to 11:30 AM at Christman's Funeral Home, Inc., 226 Cumberland Street, Lebanon. Burial will be at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville, at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions may be made to Jonestown Bible Church, 14 Silvertown Road, Jonestown, PA 17038. For more information, to order flowers, or to send messages of condolence, please visit www.christmansfuneralhome.com