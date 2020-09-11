1/1
Isabelle Alice Scherb Luciotti Ebur
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Isabelle's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Isabelle Alice Scherb Luciotti Ebur

Lebanon - Isabelle Alice Scherb Luciotti Ebur, 98, of Lebanon, died on Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at Manor Care. She was born on Tuesday, July 11, 1922 to the late Harry D. Scherb and Elizabeth Rebecca Scherb Kerkeslager nee Thompson in Lebanon. She was a member of Jonestown Bible Church and worked at San Georgio, Smith's Candies and Bargaintown (Sunset) for many years. Isabelle also enjoyed Crocheting, arts & crafts and shopping. Surviving are children Ronald B. Luciotti and spouse Bonita, Dawn M. Dennis; grandchildren Anthony Corrado, Dino Corrado, Diona Luciotti; great grandchildren Justin Corrado, Zachary Corrado, Scott Koenig; brothers James Kerkeslager and spouse Nancy, Thomas Kerkeslager and spouse Millie, Dennis Kerkeslager and spouse Maxine; sister Joan Smith and spouse Neil. She was preceded in death by husband Charles F. Ebur; sisters Marian S. Potteiger and May Beamesderfer. Viewing will be on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 from 10:30 AM to 11:30 AM at Christman's Funeral Home, Inc., 226 Cumberland Street, Lebanon. Burial will be at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville, at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions may be made to Jonestown Bible Church, 14 Silvertown Road, Jonestown, PA 17038. For more information, to order flowers, or to send messages of condolence, please visit www.christmansfuneralhome.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Sep. 11 to Sep. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Christman's Funeral Home, Inc. - Lebanon
226 Cumberland Street
Lebanon, PA 17042
(717) 272-7431
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by LDNews.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved