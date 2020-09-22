Iva E. Masemore
Lebanon - Iva E. Masemore, 93, passed away Sunday, September 20, 2020, at ManorCare, Lebanon. She was the wife of the late Richard C. Masemore. Born in Palmyra, on February 3, 1927, she was the daughter of the late David and Cora (Wilhelm) Peffley. She was a homemaker and a member of Trinity United Methodist Church of Lebanon. She loved to read the Bible and other religious books every morning and night. She also enjoyed doing search-a-word, playing Aggravation, watching games shows and enjoying when people would come to visit. Iva is survived by a daughter Carol Masemore of Lebanon, and a son Richard L. Masemore of Cleona; along with several nieces, nephews and great-nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her daughters Rose Marie and Doris. A funeral service will be held on Friday September 25, 2020 at 11:00am at Rohland Funeral Home 508 Cumberland St Lebanon PA, with a viewing will be held from 10:00-11:00am. Interment will follow at Grand View Memorial Park, Lebanon PA. rohlandfh.com