|
|
Ivan M. Weiler
Ephrata - Ivan M. Weiler, 88, formerly of Myerstown, PA, passed away on Monday, May 6, 2019 in the Lincoln Christian Home, Ephrata, PA. He was the husband of Esther P. Lehman Weiler. Ivan was born in Hinkletown on October 24, 1930, a son of the late Moses and Ella Martin Weiler. He was a farmer his whole life and a member of the Fairview Mennonite Church of the Weaverland Conference. In addition to his wife of 66 years, he is survived by children, Mary L. married to Ivan W. Hoover of Ephrata; Allen L. married to Mary Jane Martin Weiler of Myerstown; Glenn L. married to Eva Jane Stauffer Weiler of Wolcott, NY; Eugene L. married to Mabel M. Stauffer Weiler of Myerstown; Alta L. married to Darryl L. Weaver of Fredericksburg; Lester L. married to Cheryl A. Nolt Weiler of Pickle Lake, ON; Ella L. married to Bruce R. Sensenig of Lebanon; Anna L. married to Jay Lloyd Sensenig of Memphis, MO; Willis l. married to Rosanne M. Martin Weiler of Myerstown; 62 grandchildren; 155 great grandchildren; 3 great-great grandchildren; brothers, Moses, Jr. married to Vicki Weiler of Akron; Clarence M. married to Judy Weiler of Myerstown; brothers in law, Samuel Martin of Ephrata; Isaac married to Ella Zimmerman of Ephrata; sister in law, Edna Weiler of Manheim. He was preceded in death by a grandson, Bruce L. Sensenig, 4 great grandchildren; brothers, Harvey M. Weiler, Raymond M. Weiler; sisters, Emma M. Good, Mabel M. Zimmerman, Ella M. Martin; brother in law, Norman B. Good. Funeral service will be held on Friday, May 10, 2019 at 9:30 am in Fairview Mennonite Church, 111 Elco Drive, Myerstown, PA. Burial in the adjoining church cemetery. Viewing on Thursday from 2 pm to 4 pm and 6 pm to 8 pm at Fairview Mennonite Reception Center, 141 Jackson Road, Lebanon, PA. PLEASE OMIT FLOWERS. Clauser Funeral Home, Inc. is handling his arrangements. www.clauserfh.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News on May 8, 2019