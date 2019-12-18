|
J. Edgar Gish, Jr.
Myerstown - J. Edgar Gish, Jr., 86, of Myerstown, formerly of Lebanon, died Monday, December 16, 2019 at Wellspan Good Samaritan Hospital. He was the husband of Fern (Herb) Gish, sharing 55 years in marriage.
Born in Mount Joy on January 22, 1933, he was the son of the late J. Edgar, Sr. and Erma (Mummau) Gish. Edgar worked as a self-employed dairy farmer. He was a member of Fairland Brethren in Christ Church, enjoyed woodworking, air shows, and anything to do with airplanes and flying.
Surviving in addition to his wife are children Dwayne Gish, husband of Lucinda of Mechanicsburg, Diane Chritzman, wife of Scott of Grantville, and Dawn Pali, wife of John of Lebanon; grandchildren Aubrey, Samuel Maxwell and Alexander Heilman; sisters Kathryn Light, Mildred Imboden and Erma Jean Bert. He was preceded in death by a sister Arlene Wagner.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, December 23rd at 1 p.m. at Fairland Brethren in Christ Church, 529 W. Penn Avenue, Cleona, PA 17042. Viewing will be held one hour prior to the service. Interment will take place in Grand View Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Lebanon Rescue Mission, 1223 Bittner Blvd, Lebanon, PA 17046 or to his church.
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Dec. 18 to Dec. 19, 2019