Services
Rohland Funeral Home, Inc.
508 Cumberland Street
Lebanon, PA 17042
(717) 272-6673
Resources
More Obituaries for J. Koehler
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

J. Sterling Koehler

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
J. Sterling Koehler Obituary
J. Sterling Koehler

Lebanon - J. Sterling Koehler, 86 of Lebanon, passed away in Cornwall Manor on Monday, May 11, 2020. He was born in Lebanon on November 14, 1933, a son of the late John S. and Gertrude (Umberger) Koehler. Sterling was the husband of the late Doris (Ulrich) Koehler who passed away March 7, 2019. Mr. Koehler was retired Shipping/ Receiving and Sales at Mutual Wholesale and Part Time at A & G, Myerstown. He was a 1951 Graduate of South Lebanon High School. He traveled extensively in the United States, Canada, Europe and Hawaii. He was a member of the First Baptist Church in Lebanon. Funeral Services will be private. The Rohland Funeral Home Inc, Lebanon is handling the Arrangements. www.rohlandfh.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News from May 13 to May 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of J.'s passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -