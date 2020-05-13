|
|
J. Sterling Koehler
Lebanon - J. Sterling Koehler, 86 of Lebanon, passed away in Cornwall Manor on Monday, May 11, 2020. He was born in Lebanon on November 14, 1933, a son of the late John S. and Gertrude (Umberger) Koehler. Sterling was the husband of the late Doris (Ulrich) Koehler who passed away March 7, 2019. Mr. Koehler was retired Shipping/ Receiving and Sales at Mutual Wholesale and Part Time at A & G, Myerstown. He was a 1951 Graduate of South Lebanon High School. He traveled extensively in the United States, Canada, Europe and Hawaii. He was a member of the First Baptist Church in Lebanon. Funeral Services will be private. The Rohland Funeral Home Inc, Lebanon is handling the Arrangements. www.rohlandfh.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News from May 13 to May 14, 2020