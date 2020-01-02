Services
Jacob Allen Wise

Jacob Allen Wise Obituary
Jacob Allen Wise

Palmyra - Jacob Allen Wise, 30, of Palmyra, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, December 30, 2019. Born in Hershey, he was the son of Randy R. and Robin C. (Fretz) Wise.

Jake was a class of 2007 graduate from Palmyra High School, and went on to Lebanon County Vo-Tech to study welding. In 2006 he became an Eagle Scout with Troop #426 in Campbelltown, and was presently Assistant Scout Master of that Troop. Jake's world revolved around his son. They enjoyed hunting, fishing, going to concerts, and just spending time together. He boasts a large collection of pins from all the concerts and trips he went to. Jake's other passion was shooting archery. He placed 4th in the state with JOAD.

In addition to his parents, he is survived by his son, Skylar A. Wise, and Skylar's mother, Heather L. Geib, sister Melanie M. Wise, girlfriend Bethany Shields, niece and nephew Ryan S. and Lacey M. Phillips, paternal grandmother Kathryn Wise, and many extended family members. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents Marcus and Beverly Fretz, and paternal grandfather George Wise.

A Memorial Service will be held at 11AM on Friday, January 3, 2020 at Rothermel-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 25 W. Pine St., Palmyra, PA 17078, with Chaplain Larry Rieck officiating. Friends and family are invited for a visitation from 10-11AM prior to the service. Please dress casually in your favorite band t-shirt, camo, or whatever you're comfortable in.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Brittany's Hope Foundation at www.BrittanysHope.org

Condolences and memories may be shared at www.FinkenbinderFamily.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Jan. 2 to Jan. 3, 2020
