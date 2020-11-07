Jacob R. Stoltzfus
Lebanon - Jacob R. Stoltzfus, 65, of Lebanon, PA, died on Friday, November 6, 2020 at home. He was the husband of Mary K. Lapp Stoltzfus. Born in Schaefferstown on December 31, 1954, he was the son of the late Eli and Lizzie (Peachey) Stoltzfus. He was a member of the Old Order Amish Church. Surviving in addition to his wife are nine children, Elam husband of Martha Glick of Myerstown; Miriam wife of Eli Lantz of Myerstown; Samuel husband of Martha Stoltzfus of Myerstown; Lorraine wife of Mervin Stoltzfus of Newmanstown; Annie Jean wife of Elam Lee Stoltzfus of Newmanstown; John husband of Miriam Glick of Myerstown; Matthew husband of Marianne Stoltzfus of Newmanstown; Glenn husband of Lydia Ann Beiler of Myerstown; Steven Wayne at home; 19 grandchildren; brothers, Elam (Lydia) Stoltzfus of Lebanon; David (Sarah) Stoltzfus of Myerstown; Eli Jr. (Annie) Stoltzfus of Kirkwood; John (Miriam) Stoltzfus of Lebanon. He was preceded in death by a daughter Elizabeth and brother Urie. Funeral service will be held on Monday, November 9, 2020 at 10 am at the Jacob Stoltzfus residence, 330 S. Ramona Road, Lebanon, PA. Viewing on Saturday from 9 am to 8 pm and Sunday 9 am to 8 pm at the residence. Interment in Lapp Cemetery. PLEASE OMIT FLOWERS. Clauser Funeral Home, Inc. is handling his arrangements. www.clauserfh.com