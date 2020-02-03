Services
Resources
Lebanon - Jacqueline B. Stickler, 84, of Lebanon passed away on Friday, January 31, 2020 in the Masonic Village, Elizabethtown. She was the wife of the Ira Robert Stickler, Jr. She was born in Lebanon on June 7, 1935, a daughter of the late Lewis M. and A. Miriam Maulfair Bricker. Jacqueline was a retired cook working at Schwalm's Restaurant in Cleona for 14 years. She was a member of St. John's United Church of Christ in Lebanon. An avid bowler, she participated in the Women's Bowling League at the Orioles Club and loved to play solitaire and pinochle. She is survived by children, Ira Robert Stickler, III; Dorothy Keller and husband Clark both of Lebanon; Craig Stickler and wife Doreen; Susan Krizan both of Jonestown; Michael Stickler and wife Shawn of Newmanstown; Carolyn Conlow of Lebanon; eighteen grandchildren; twenty-two great grandchildren; twelve great-great grandchildren; sisters, Roberta McCormack, Emily King, Judy Nelson; brother, Ronald Bricker; numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by sisters, Mary Fisher, Nancy Rohr, Anna Benkovic, Dorothy Meyer, Lois Adams; brothers, Mahlon Bricker, George Bricker, James Bricker and John Bricker. Memorial service will be held at the SLCC (former Midway Church), 13 Evergreen Road, Lebanon on Friday, February 7, 2020 at 11:30 am, with a visitation beginning on Friday at 10:30 am. Interment will be made at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to , Greater PA Chapter, 2595 Interstate Dr., Suite 100, Harrisburg, PA 17110. www.rohlandfh.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Feb. 3 to Feb. 4, 2020
