Jacquelyn "Jackie" Dohner
Lebanon, PA - Jacquelyn (Jackie) Dohner, age 75, loving wife of Gary R. Dohner, of Lebanon, Pennsylvania, passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 23, 2020 surrounded by her loving family at Juniper Village in Lebanon. Jackie was born on March 19, 1945 in Lebanon Pennsylvania to the late Berthier and Dorothy (Walter) Heller. Jackie and Gary would have celebrated their 49th Wedding Anniversary on April 24, 2020.
Jackie graduated in the Class of 1963 at Lebanon High School where she performed in the color guard. Jackie worked for many years in a secretarial position at both Bethlehem Steel in Lebanon, and Hauck Manufacturing in Annville. Jackie was a talented crafter who enjoyed ceramics, painting, jewelry making, and knitting. She also loved traveling, bowling, card club and spending time with her four grandchildren. She was a loving mother, grandmother and dear friend to all and she will be missed by many.
Jackie is survived by her two children, Tracie (Michael) Hackett of Limerick, PA and Bryan (Melissa) Dohner of Mt. Joy, PA. and her loving grandchildren Sean, Ryan, Bryanna and Brooke, who lovingly referred to her as Nana. A memorial service will be announced for a time when family and friends can gather together. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Jackie's name to Messiah Lutheran Church, 1800 Oak Street, Lebanon PA 17042. Arrangements are being handled by Rohland Funeral Home.
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Apr. 24 to Apr. 26, 2020