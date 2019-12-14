|
|
Jacquelyn M. Royer
West Hempfield Township - Jacquelyn M. Royer, 81 of West Hempfield Township, passed away on Friday, December 13, 2019. She was the wife of Edgar W. Royer to whom she was married for 52 years. Jackie was born in Lebanon County, daughter of the late John H. and Verna Hartzell Krissinger. She worked as a receptionist for Charles Hoffman, DDS, Lebanon. She was a member of Ironville United Methodist Church where she taught Sunday School and scheduled the ushers for many years. She enjoyed reading, gardening, canning and was a volunteer for Meals on Wheels.
Surviving in addition to her husband, two sons: Michael S. (Michelle L.) Royer and Gregory A. (Mary Ann) Royer. Eleven grandchildren and two great-granddaughters. Four sisters: Shirley Arnold, Jeanette Mace, Gloria Jean Carpenter, and Janice Kingsley. She was preceded in death by four brothers and three sisters.
The Funeral Service will be held at Ironville United Methodist Church, 4020 Holly Drive, Columbia, PA 17512 on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. with Pastor Greg Impink, officiating. Viewing from 10:00 A.M. to 11:00 A.M. Interment in the adjoining cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her memory to: Ironville United Methodist Church. Arrangements by the Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., Columbia/Mountville. To send an online condolence, visit: Workmanfuneralhomes.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Dec. 14 to Dec. 16, 2019