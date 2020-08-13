James A. "Jim" Biever
Lebanon, PA - James "Jim" A. Biever, 56, died in hospice care on August 12, 2020 following a short but valiant battle with cancer. Jim was a loving husband, devoted father, caring brother and uncle, and a loyal friend. He lived a rewarding, faith-filled life.
Born in Lebanon, PA, on February 7, 1964 to the late Victor P. and Lois S. (Readinger) Biever, Jim grew up in Pleasant Hill. He was a 1982 graduate of Cedar Crest High School, where he excelled in track and academics.
Jim graduated at the top of his class at the Pennsylvania State Police Academy on April 11, 1988. He served the Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) over the next 25 years with great dedication, starting off with Troop K in Limerick, and then spending the majority of his years with Troop L at Jonestown. There, he worked as a Criminal Investigator and achieved the rank of Corporal. After his retirement on February 15, 2013, he spent the next seven years as a polygraph examiner and private investigator. Jim always looked back on his years of service with the PSP with extreme pride and honor and often reflected on fond memories of various cases and of the men and women with whom he served.
Jim loved music and played his piano every day. He was a member of Friedens (Peace) Lutheran in Myerstown, where he shared his talent as their organist. He was also the organist at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church in Lebanon. He blessed many people with his beautiful music, as he played with such passion and heart. Every Sunday when he sat down to play for service, he said he offered up his music to God.
When he wasn't working or playing his music, Jim liked chopping wood, riding his bike, going out for Monday night "meetings" with his friends, and taking trips to his beach house in Delaware, where he usually indulged in a Grotto's pizza and Coke. He enjoyed spending time with his family and beloved dogs, Trooper and Oliver, while watching The Office and eating a Peanut Butter Cup Blizzard (made with chocolate ice cream, of course!) from Dairy Queen.
In addition to his wife of 31 years, Michelle A. (Boyer), Jim is survived by his two daughters, Suzanne E., wife of Matthew Grodzinski, of Manheim; and Noel E. of Lebanon; as well as a sister, Diane E., wife of Jerome Gottleib, of Lebanon; two nephews, John A. (Dani) of Cleona, Matt A. (Jana) of Lancaster; one niece, Emily E., of Palmyra; and great nieces and nephews Madeline, Jack, Sofia, Victor, and Reggie. He was preceded in death by his brother, John. A.
SERVICE: A service will be held on Saturday, September 5th at Frieden's Lutheran Church, 301 W Washington Ave, Myerstown, PA 17067. The musical prelude will begin at 9:30AM, followed by the liturgy at 10AM. The service will be followed by a luncheon, where you can peruse the pictures and memorabilia of Jim and visit with the family. Please reference Jim's Caring Bridge page at caringbridge.org/visit/jimbiever
for more details as they come. The family and Frieden's ask for all COVID-19 precautions to be followed to ensure the health and safety of all those who would like to visit with the family and celebrate the life of Jim. For those who cannot attend the memorial service, there will be a live stream which can be found on Frieden's Facebook page.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Biever Family Police Scholarship Fund. It was Jim's final mission to create a scholarship for those who wish to pursue a career as a police officer but need the funds to make it happen. Donations can be sent to PO Box 114, Cornwall, PA 17016. Or, you can make a donation to the creation of the Frieden's Memorial Garden at Frieden's Lutheran Church, 301 W Washington Ave, Myerstown, PA 17067 using the reference "Memorial Garden."