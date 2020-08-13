A better man, husband, father, friend you could not find. Jim has left his mark on this world through his example of quiet, unassuming love and compassion for others. Jim took action when he saw need, be it a kind word, gesture or deed. I'll miss our times together cutting wood, solving life's problems and cherish the memories of watching our families grow up together with school events, fun days at the pool, school events and trips to the beach.

God gave us a gift in Jim and we're all better for having the privilege of knowing him. Welcome him into Your kingdom oh heavenly Father, for your good and faithful servant has come home.

Stephen T Krause

Friend