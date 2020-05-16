|
James A. Lowry
Lebanon - James A. Lowry, 88, of Lebanon, passed away unexpectedly in his home on Thursday, May 14, 2020. He is predeceased by his loving wife, Dolores June (Brunner) Lowry since January 9, 1995.
His passion was antique cars, which he collected and was a member of the Antique Automobile Association. He also enjoyed attending the yearly Hershey SWAT meet. Most importantly he was a loving father, grandfather and great-grandfather.
James is survived by his sons: Michael Lowry and wife Anita and Steve Lowry, grandchildren; Jennifer, Jessica, and Ryan Lowry, and great grandchildren; Alexandria, Devon, and Morgan Lowry.
Services will be private at the convenience of the family. Burial will take place at Gingrich Mennonite Church Cemetery, Lebanon. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Rothermel-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 25 W. Pine St., Palmyra, PA 17078.
Published in Lebanon Daily News from May 16 to May 17, 2020