James A. Winter
Lebanon - James A. "Wink" Winter, 76, passed away at the Lebanon VA Medical Center on February 21, 2019. Born in Lebanon July 9, 1942, he was the son of the late Peter and Helen (Salay) Winter. Jim graduated from Lebanon Catholic High School's Class of 1960. He was employed at Cleaver Brooks Company in Lebanon for 32 years and at Cedar Crest High School for seven years. He also worked in security at The Hershey Company for seven years and Lebanon Valley College for three years. Jim was a veteran of the U.S. Army, serving as a Specialist 4th Class in various states. Jim was a member of St. Benedict's Catholic Church in Lebanon, The Lebanon American Legion Post 158, The Liberty Marching Club, Republican Club, and The Rescue Club of Lebanon. His hobbies included golfing and holding a private pilot's license. Jim enjoyed visiting with family and friends.
Jim is survived by a sister, Sister Agnes Marie Winter SS.C.M., of South Carolina; two sisters-in-law - Martha Winter and Lee Winter, both of Palmyra; four nieces - Theresa Winter, of Texas, Lauren Sklenka and her husband Stephen, of California, Karen Beard and her husband Donald, of Lebanon, Elaine Stanley and her husband Dennis, of Lebanon; eight nephews - Steven Winter and his wife Michelle, of Palmyra, Douglas Winter and his wife Michelle, of Palmyra, Robert Winter, of Palmyra, Alan Winter and his wife Julie Anne, of Belgium, Jeff Winter, of Elizabethtown, David Winter and his wifeTammy, of Hershey, Thomas Winter and his wife Cathy, of Virginia, and Richard Winter and his wife Judy, of Hummelstown. He was preceded in death by four brothers - Richard, Robert, Joseph and Frankie; two sisters-in-law, Patricia and Mildred; a niece, Cynthia Winter; two nephews, John and Frank Winter.
Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, February 28th at St. Cecilia's Church, 120 East Lehman Street, Lebanon, PA 17046. Interment with full military honors will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery. A visitation hour will be held prior to Mass from 10-11 at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Jim's name may be made to: St. Benedict's Church, 1300 Lehman Street, Lebanon, PA 17046 or the Lebanon American Legion, 1410 Lehman Street, Lebanon, PA 17046. Thompson Funeral Home, Inc. is entrusted with the arrangements. Please share your memories with the family at our online guest book at www.thompsonfuneralhomelebanon.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News on Feb. 27, 2019