James Alvin Grosh
James Alvin Grosh

Palmyra - James A. Grosh, 88, passed away Saturday, November 21, 2020.

Born December 27, 1931 in York County, Jim was married to his wife Shirley for 62 years. He is survived by two daughters; Cynthia married to Jim Goshert and Perrin Smith, six grandchildren and seven great grandchildren; and sisters Blanche Hertzler and Miriam Burkhart. He was preceded in death by brothers Harvey and John Grosh.

Jim loved his family and enjoyed playing games and camping with them. He enjoyed refinishing furniture, hunting, woodworking and camping. He was a licensed ham radio operator.

Jim was a member of Lebanon Valley Bible Church where he served on the Elder Board and the Missions Committee. He also served on the Board of Youth For Christ. He was a member of the Lebanon Chamber of Commerce.

Jim worked for Southeast PA Artificial Breeders moving to Lebanon County to become Branch Manager. He also worked for Lancaster Production Credit/Federal Land Bank for various offices ending in Lebanon County as Branch Manager where he earned his General Class Real Estate Appraisal License. After retiring in 1996 he continued a private appraisal business for several years.

In memory of Jim, donations can be made to Missions at Lebanon Valley Bible Church, 1482 Horseshoe Pike, Lebanon, PA 17042.

Share condolences at BuseFuneralHome.com






Published in Lebanon Daily News from Nov. 22 to Nov. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
