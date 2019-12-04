|
James C. Ferrari
Lebanon - James C. Ferrari, 77, of Lebanon, passed away on Monday, December 2, 2019 at Lancaster Hospice & Community Care in Mount Joy. He was the husband of Betty Lou (Black) Ferrari of Lebanon. They were married for 54 years this past February. Born in Coaldale, he was the son of the late James E. Ferrari and Grace (Pucillo) Ferrari. He was a graduate of the former Summit Hill High School and then went on to receive his B.S. in Marketing and M.B.A. from Penn State University. James worked for John Deere Company as a Governmental Sales Manager having retired in 1993. He then went on to teach as an adjunct professor at Harrisburg Community College for 16 years having taught Business Management. James served in the U.S. Air Force from 1963 to 1964 during the Vietnam Era. He was of the Roman Catholic faith.
Surviving along with his loving wife; is a Son, Brian Ferrari and his wife Melissa of Harvey's Lake; Sister, Ann Marie Whitenight of Summit Hill; Daughter-in-law, Marge Binner of Quentin; Grandchildren, Giovanni, Vincenzo and Antonio; Several Nieces, Nephews and Cousins. He was preceded in death by a Son, James "Jimmy" Ferrari who passed away in 2014.
Funeral Service is on Friday, Dec. 6, 2019 at 1:30 p.m. from the Thomas J. Parambo Funeral Home, 54 W. Fell St., Summit Hill with the Rev. Allen Hoffa officiating. Interment will follow at Sky-View Memorial Park, Hometown. Calling Hours are Friday from 12-1:30 p.m. at the Funeral Home.
In Lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to St. Joseph Parish of the Panther Valley c/o funeral home. Online Condolences may be signed at www.parambofh.com.
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2019