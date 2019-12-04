Services
Viewing
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
11:30 AM - 12:30 PM
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
12:30 PM
Lebanon - James C. "Jim" Manz, 82, of Lebanon, died on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at his home. He was born on Monday, March 22, 1937 to the late Joseph Manz and Florence Manz nee Donten in Lebanon. He retired from the Air Force and VA Medical Center. Jim was a veteran of the Air Force in the Korean War and Vietnam. He was involved with the American Legion and Post #23. Surviving are children Alan spouse of Suzanne Achenbach, Michael D. spouse of Sherry Manz, Kathleen spouse of Allen Sauder; 7 grandchildren; 4 great grandchildren; sisters Joanne spouse of Louis Morales, Janet spouse of Wayne Bates, Katherine spouse of Gary Longenecker. He was preceded in death by wife Marilynn K. Manz nee Hedricks; 1 grandchild; brother Joseph Manz, Jr. Viewing will be on Monday, December 9, 2019 from 11:30 AM to 12:30 PM at Christman's Funeral Home, Inc., 226 Cumberland Street, Lebanon. Funeral services will be on Monday, December 9, 2019 at 12:30 PM at the funeral home. Burial will be at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville, with full military honors, following the service. Memorial contributions may be made to Susquehanna Assoc. for the Blind, 2550 Hanford Dr, Lebanon, PA 17046 or Lebanon Community Library, 125 N. 7th Street, Lebanon PA 17046. For more information, to order flowers, or to send messages of condolence, please visit www.christmansfuneralhome.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Dec. 4 to Dec. 6, 2019
