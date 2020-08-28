James Cameron "Cam" Thomas
Lebanon - James Cameron "Cam" Thomas, 62, of Lebanon died Saturday, August 22, 2020 in the Lebanon VA Medical Center. He was the husband of Frances L. Hilton Thomas, the love of his life, and to whom he was married 39 years this past Valentine's Day.
Born in Sunbury on January 15, 1958, he was the son of the late Lester F. and Lois Kurrell Rittle. He retired from the State of PA having worked as a Sergeant at the Camp Hill Correctional Facility, a Lieutenant at the Mahanoy Correctional Facility, then transferring to Probation and Parole where he worked as a Parole Agent. He held many truck driving jobs after retirement.
Cam was a U.S. Marine Corp veteran and was deployed to Operation Desert Storm with the U.S. Army National Guard 121st Transportation Unit of Lebanon.
He played football for Lebanon and Cedar Crest High Schools and Lebanon County Fast Pitch Softball for San Giorgio and Jolly Molly. He was a great football player which earned him the nickname of "Truck" while playing on the U.S. Marine Corp. football team. He was an avid Notre Dame football fan, racing fan of all kinds especially NASCAR, and enjoyed riding his Harley. His greatest enjoyment was watching his grandsons play football, basketball, and baseball, being their biggest cheerleader.
Surviving in addition to his wife is a daughter, Andrea J. "AJ" wife of Leo Tirado of Lebanon; a stepson, Joshua P. husband of Misty Lewis of Fleetwood; grandchildren, Alivia, Leo Jr., and Cameron Tirado; Haley Lewis; a brother Robert L. Thomas, Jr. of Lebanon; two sisters Leslee A. "Winnie" Showers of Milford, DE; Gaye P. wife of Ronald Salem of Myerstown; a mother-in-law, Mary Jean Hilton of Lebanon; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by a sister Darlene D. Marks.
At Cam's request, he will be cremated and private graveside services will be held with Military Honors at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery. A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to a Dog Rescue of your choice or the American Cancer Society
, 314 Good Drive, Lancaster, Pa 17603 in his memory.
Kreamer Funeral Home and Crematory, Annville is in charge of arrangements.