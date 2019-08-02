Resources
James D. "Jim" Cramer


1963 - 2019
James D. "Jim" Cramer Obituary
James D. "Jim" Cramer

Myerstown - James D. "Jim" Cramer, 56, of Myerstown, passed away on Sunday, July 28, 2019, in Bethel Twp. He was the husband of Darlene M. Horst Cramer. On October 16th, they would have celebrated their 26th wedding anniversary.

Born in Lebanon on January 22, 1963, he was the son of the late James R. and Barbara A. Bowman Cramer. He was an ASE Certified Master Technician and had worked for Reese's Auto Services & Sales in Myerstown. He was a member of the Cedar Crest Class of 1981, and he studied automotive technology at Williamsburg Community College. Jim had an incredible passion for trail running which began in 1983. He was very active with the Lancaster Roadrunners, the Pagoda Pacers and the Reading Trail Runners. He loved being outdoors, restoring classic cars, gardening, and, for many years, he was a Boy Scout leader. Jim will be remembered as a good neighbor and a very quiet, kind and gentle person. He will be greatly missed by all who loved and knew him.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by his son Matthew J. Cramer of Myerstown; brother Robert J. husband of Teresa Cramer of Lebanon; sister Jana R. wife of Ronald Zimmerman of Annville; Uncle Ronald L. husband of Robin Bowman of Florence, SC; and several nieces and nephews.

Services will be held at the convenience of the family.
Published in Lebanon Daily News on Aug. 2, 2019
