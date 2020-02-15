Services
James D. Huey

James D. Huey Obituary
James D. Huey

James D. Huey, 77, of Hershey died Friday, February 14, 2020 in the M. S. Hershey Medical Center. He was the husband of Bernadette Mariani MacMillan Huey and the late Susanne M. Leonard Huey who died in 1994.

Born in Lebanon County on September 18, 1942, he was the son of the late Mildred M. Huey. He was a Professional Musician who performed regionally and nationally, also an Instrumental Music Educator who taught privately and at various schools, retiring from Bishop McDevitt High School. He was the founder of Huey Concessions and the Jimmy David Orchestra.

Jim was a 1960 graduate of Annville-Cleona High School, received his Bachelor's degree in Music from Lebanon Valley College, and attended Temple University to pursue his master's degree in Music Theory.

He was a member of St. Paul the Apostle Church, Annville where he served as an usher, a member of Mt. Lebanon Lodge #226 F.& A.M., Harrisburg Consistory, Hermit Commandery No. 24, Lebanon, and the Annville American Legion. He was an avid reader and enjoyed traveling.

Surviving in addition to his wife is a daughter Cecilia M. wife of Nathan A. Speelman, a son James W. husband of Marcia Blair Huey, three grandchildren Susan, Beau, and Toby, inherited family James husband of Nicole MacMillan, Robert MacMillan, and two grandchildren Dominic and Samantha.

Memorial services will be held on Tuesday at 11:00 AM at the Kreamer Funeral Home and Crematory, 618 E. Main Street, Annville. A visitation will be held from 10-11 AM prior to the service. Inurnment will be held at the convenience of the family. Contributions may be made to the Dutchmen Education Foundation for Instrumental Music, C/O ACHS, 520 S. White Oak Street, Annville, PA 17003 in his memory.
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Feb. 15 to Feb. 17, 2020
