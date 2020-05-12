|
James D. McKeon
Lititz - James D. McKeon, 85, of Lititz and having also resided in Myerstown, and Hatfield PA. passed away on Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at UPMC, Lititz. Born in Pottsville, he was the son of the late James B. and Lenore Bigler McKeon. He was preceded in death by his sister, Lenore McKeon Bannon. Jim was the loving husband of Elaine Micklesavage, married for nearly 60 years. He started as an installer for AT&T working throughout the country, and retired after 35 years of service, as a supervisor. He was called back after his retirement as a consultant to train new employees related to his unique skill-set. Jim graduated from Thaddeus Stevens College of Technology, in Lancaster PA and proudly served in the United States Army.
While perfectly happy living and loving his time in central Pennsylvania, Jim had the opportunity to live in Florida and California. He also traveled to Ireland, England, France, Iceland, Austria, Slovenia and Czech Republic.
Surviving in addition to his wife are his three sons; James G. McKeon in Yardley, Pa, Matthew J. McKeon in Green Lane and Steven J. McKeon in Coatesville. James also leaves behind six beautiful grandchildren.
Funeral services are private and at the convenience of the family. Interment will take place in Pottsville, PA. Arrangements were made by Buch Funeral Home, Lititz, to send the family on-line condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com.
Published in Lebanon Daily News from May 12 to May 14, 2020