James E. Lawrence
Tremont - James E. Lawrence, 71, passed away Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at Tremont Health and Rehab.
Born August 2, 1949 in Lykens, he was a son of the late William and Dorothy (Arntz) Lawrence and also preceded in death by brothers Robert and Marvin.
He is survived by children Jodi Lawrence, Sonya Linnane, James Lawrence, Jr., and Darren Lawrence; brothers Russell, William, and Darryl; and several grandchildren and great grandchildren.
A viewing will be held 2:00 - 3:30PM Sunday, November 1, 2020 at Buse Funeral Home, 145 North Grant Street, Palmyra.
