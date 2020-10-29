1/1
James E. Lawrence
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James E. Lawrence

Tremont - James E. Lawrence, 71, passed away Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at Tremont Health and Rehab.

Born August 2, 1949 in Lykens, he was a son of the late William and Dorothy (Arntz) Lawrence and also preceded in death by brothers Robert and Marvin.

He is survived by children Jodi Lawrence, Sonya Linnane, James Lawrence, Jr., and Darren Lawrence; brothers Russell, William, and Darryl; and several grandchildren and great grandchildren.

A viewing will be held 2:00 - 3:30PM Sunday, November 1, 2020 at Buse Funeral Home, 145 North Grant Street, Palmyra.

Share condolences at BuseFuneralHome.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Buse Funeral Home
145 North Grant Street
Palmyra, PA 17078
(717) 838-7034
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by LDNews.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved