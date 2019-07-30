Services
Rothermel-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory Inc
25 W Pine St
Palmyra, PA 17078
(717) 838-9211
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Rothermel-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory Inc
25 W Pine St
Palmyra, PA 17078
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Rothermel-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory Inc
25 W Pine St
Palmyra, PA 17078
Memorial service
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Rothermel-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory Inc
25 W Pine St
Palmyra, PA 17078
James E. Shifflett


1951 - 2019
James E. Shifflett Obituary
James E. Shifflett

Palmyra - On July 28th, 2019 James E. Shifflett of Palmyra died at the age of 68. He was a lifelong resident of Palmyra and was retired from Industrial Motor Supply in Harrisburg and ASK foods in Palmyra. In the past he was an active member and Assistant Chief of the Palmyra Citizen Fire Co. #1. In his spare time he enjoyed fishing and working on his boat.

Jim was preceded in death by his parents Carl and Beulah Shifflett and brother Harold. He is survived by his son Cory Shifflett and granddaughter Maggie Shifflett of Palmyra, sisters Marilyn (Kay) Brightbill, Gladys Watson, Mildred Zimmerman, Darlene Kreider and 7 brothers Barry Shifflett, Robert Shifflett, Ronald Shifflett, Roy Shifflett, Rick Shifflett, Mark Shifflett and Donald Shifflett as well as many nieces and nephews.

Family and friends are invited to a visitation from 6-8PM on Thursday, August 1, 2019 at Rothermel-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory, 25 W. Pine St., Palmyra, PA 17078. A Memorial Service will be at 11AM on Friday, August 2, with a visitation 10-11AM. Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the at

Condolences and memories may be shared at www.FinkenbinderFamily.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News on July 30, 2019
