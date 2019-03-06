|
James Edward Huey, Sr.
Lebanon - James Edward Huey, Sr., age 81, of Lebanon, passed away Sunday, March 3, 2019 surrounded by his family.
He was born in Point Marion, PA on July 17, 1937 to Forrest and Pearl Huey. He was a successful businessman, the owner of a small business in Myerstown, PA and a self-employed mechanical Engineer. Jim was a graduate of Stevens Trade School in Lancaster, where he was an athlete in basketball and track. He decided to pursue college later in life and went on to graduate from Elizabethtown College with a Bachelor's Degree in less than a year. He then completed a Masters Degree from St. Francis the next year. Constantly striving to improve himself, Jim loved to read and expand his knowledge in all subjects. He enjoyed singing and loved the game of golf. Jim was very social and loved by all that had the honor of meeting him. He was a caring and loving husband and father, always putting others before himself, and will be sorely missed.
He is survived by his two sons James Edward Huey, Jr., husband of Kathy of Newport Beach, CA, Daren James Huey, husband of Jenna of Richmond, VA, a daughter Lori L. Wagner of Lebanon and five grandchildren, Erich A. Wagner, Zachary S. Wagner, Sophia Huey, and twin boys Luke H. and Jameson H. Huey.
Contributions may be made to the ManorCare Health Services, 900 Tuck Street, Lebanon, PA 17042 in his memory.
Memorial services will be held at the convenience of the family at the Kreamer Funeral Home and Crematory, Annville.
Published in Lebanon Daily News on Mar. 6, 2019