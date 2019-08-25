|
James "Jay" Edward Jewell
Elizabethtown - James "Jay" Edward Jewell, 65, passed away on August 14th at Hospice and Community Care in Mount Joy, Pennsylvania due to complications associated with cancer.
Jay was born and raised in Salamanca, New York. He was the proud son of Alfred "Pie" and Ann "Lotta" (Fitzpatrick) Jewell, both of whom predeceased Jay.
Jay moved to Pennsylvania in the late 1970's after graduating from Salem College in Salem, West Virginia. He spent over ten years residing in Lebanon, PA and more recently lived in Elizabethtown, PA where he raised his family. Jay retired from FRESH CREATIVE Inc. in Lebanon after 17 years.
Jay was a husband, a father, brother, uncle and friend to many. He loved spending time with his family and going back to visit his hometown in Western New York. One of Jay's best traits was his ability to brighten up one's day and bring laughter and joy to every conversation. He could be best described as loving, caring, self-less, active, fun, loyal and most of all, private.
Jay loved reading the newspaper. He was an avid follower of Elizabethtown High School and local college athletics, Salamanca (NY) High School Athletics, the Buffalo Bills and the New York Yankees.
He is survived by his wife, Wendy Jewell and their two sons, Christopher "CJ" and Lucas "Luc" Jewell. He is also survived by his sister, Johannah "Hannah" Jewell and brother, Lewis "Lewie" Jewell.
In accordance with Jay's wishes, no funeral or memorial services will be held. If desired, donations may be made in his honor to: Hospice & Community Care, 685 Good Drive PO Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604. Please include Jay's name in the check memo line. Online contributions can be made online at: https://www.hospiceconnect.org/give. There, you will be able to enter Jay's name in the Tribute section.
Published in Lebanon Daily News on Aug. 25, 2019