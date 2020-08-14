1/
James Hugh Broussard
1941 - 2020
James Hugh Broussard

Lebanon - James Hugh Broussard, professor of history at Lebanon Valley College, died peacefully at home from Creutzfeldt-Jakob Disease on August 10, 2020. He was born in Houston on May 6, 1941, to Charles Hugh and Ethel Rollins Broussard. He graduated from Bellaire High School in 1959 and received an A.B. degree from Harvard College in 1963 and a Ph.D. from Duke University in 1968. He served in the United States Army from 1968 to 1970.

Dr. Broussard taught American history at several colleges and universities before being appointed chairman of the history and political science department at Lebanon Valley College in 1983. He founded a national professional historical society, the Society for the History of the Early Republic (SHEAR), as well as the statewide group Citizens Against Higher Taxes (CAHT). At the time of his death, he was working to establish the Center for Political History at Lebanon Valley College. His publications include The Southern Federalists, 1800-1816, and Ronald Reagan, Champion of Conservatism, as well as articles and book reviews.

Dr. Broussard was a member of the Lebanon Country Club, the Steitz Club, Phi Beta Kappa, and numerous historical societies. He is survived by his wife, Margaret; their son, David Broussard, and David's wife Sophie and their children Elsa Rose and Samuel, of Atlanta; his brother, Thomas R. Broussard, of New York City; his sister, Nancy Leonard, of Kentucky; his sister Dorothy Bell, of New Mexico; one niece and three nephews. Arrangements for services will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Center for Political History at Lebanon Valley College, Annville, PA, 17003.

Published in Lebanon Daily News from Aug. 14 to Aug. 16, 2020.
August 14, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Kreamer Funeral Home
