James J. Clark
Palmyra - James J. Clark, 64, of Palmyra passed away Tuesday, March 5, 2019 at home.
Born August 29, 1954 in Philadelphia, he was a son of the late James J. and Mary (Griggs) Clark and also preceded in death by brothers Robert and Timothy.
Retired from United Water, Harrisburg, he was a Milton Hershey graduate and member of the Pennsylvania Okinawan Karate Association and Palmyra Sportsmen's Association. Jim was an avid outdoorsman who loved fishing and archery.
Surviving are his son John J. Clark and fiancée Asia Fisher of Annville; sisters Mary, Dorothy, Jeanette, Helen, Geroldine, Veronica, and Kimberly; and grandchildren Landon, Faithlynn, and Easton.
A memorial service will be held 3:00 PM Saturday, March 9, 2019 at Buse Funeral Home, 145 North Grant Street, Palmyra preceded by a visitation from 2:00 PM.
Published in Lebanon Daily News on Mar. 8, 2019