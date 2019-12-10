|
|
James J. Day
Lebanon - James John Day, 80, passed away on Monday December 9, 2019 surrounded by his family at WellSpan Good Samaritan Hospital. He was the husband of Mary "Bonnie" (Leone). They were married 62 years.
Born in Pottsville, PA on August 2, 1939, he was the son of the late Joseph and Verna (Thomas) Day. Jim was a member of the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Church. He served in the U.S. Air Force for four years and retired from the Local I.B.E.W Union #126 after working 45 years as a lineman. He enjoyed traveling with his family and was an avid sports fan, even once sponsoring and coaching a teener baseball team. Jim will be remembered for his kindness and generosity.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by four children: Maureen, wife of John Faiola; James husband of Heather; Matthew husband of Carmen; Danielle wife of John Biever; seven grandchildren: Michael, Lauren, J. Zachary, Dominic, Anthony, Madeline and Jack; two great-grandchildren: Jayce and Jordan; and his sister, Rose Marie. He was preceded in death by his children, Sheri and Joseph.
Funeral services will be held privately at Fort Indiantown Gap National Cemetery. Thompson Funeral Home, Inc. has been entrusted with arrangements. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to (stjude.org), 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105. Please share your memories with the family at our online guest book at thompsonfuneralhomelebanon.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2019