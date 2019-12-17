|
James L. Seltzer
Palmyra - James L. Seltzer, 84, of Palmyra died Sunday, December 15, 2019 in the M. S. Hershey Medical Center. He was the husband of the late Carolyn J. Morris Seltzer and the late Irene M. Agnew Seltzer.
Born in South Annville Twp. on August 12, 1935, he was the son of the late Marlin L. and Helen K. Longenecker Kern Seltzer. He was employed by AAA as the manager of the Palmyra, Lebanon and Hershey locations.
Jim was a U.S. Air Force Veteran of Korea, a 1953 graduate of Annville High School, a member of Zion Evangelical Congregational Church, Annville, past president of the Lebanon Kiwanis Club and a former member of the Quentin Riding Club and Lebanon Country Club. He was also an avid golfer.
Surviving is a daughter Pamela J. wife of Randy Blantz of Annville, a son Michael L. Seltzer of Palmyra, six grandchildren Jeffrey, Jessica, Jennifer, Kristina, Christopher, and Aimee, eleven great grandchildren, Mikayla, Emalyn, Alexys, Mickayla, Kaylee, Sophia, Lane, Molly, Adalynn, Gracee and Emee, and a sister-in-law Linda Seltzer of Mt. Gretna. He was preceded in death by a son David W. Seltzer, a grandson Benjamin, and a brother Frederick O. Seltzer.
A visitation will be held on Thursday evening from 6:30-8:30 PM at the Kreamer Funeral Home and Crematory, 618 E. Main Street, Annville. Interment will be private and at the convenience of the family at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery with Military Honors. Contributions may be made to his church, 710 S. White Oak Street, Annville, PA 17003 in his memory.
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Dec. 17 to Dec. 18, 2019