Kreamer & Lum Funeral Home & Crematory
5 Campmeeting Road
Jonestown, PA 17038
717-865-5215
Viewing
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Viewing
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Funeral service
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
James M. "Jim" Davis Jr.


1979 - 2019
James M. "Jim" Davis Jr. Obituary
James M. "Jim" Davis, Jr.

Lebanon - James M. "Jim" Davis, Jr., of Lebanon, went home to be with The Lord on August 30, 2019. He was the husband of Michelle L. (Spatz) Davis, with whom he celebrated 7 years in marriage.

Jim was born in Lebanon on March 5, 1979, to James M. Davis, Sr. and Karen (Schott) Davis of Monroe Valley. He was a 1997 Northern Lebanon High School graduate. Jim was an owner-operator in the trucking industry and was leased to D&E Transport. He was a member of Living Word Ministries in Lebanon. Jim enjoyed working around his home and property. He enjoyed maintaining his 1979 Kenworth A Model that he restored and built. He also enjoyed cutting firewood and was very supportive of Michelle with her horse and her ambitions. Jim was a wonderful and loving husband, son, brother, and uncle. He will be greatly missed by all that knew him.

Surviving in addition to his parents and his wife are his siblings, Kellie Davis of York, Janell Williams of Aspers, a niece Ashley Carroll, a grand niece Vaida Rumi, and a nephew Devon Carroll.

A funeral service will be held on Thursday, September 5, 2019 at 11AM from Kreamer and Lum Funeral Home and Crematory, Rt 72 and Camp Meeting Road, Jonestown. Interment will be in Cedar Hill Cemetery, Bethel Twp. There will be a viewing held on Wednesday, September 4, 2019 from 6PM-8PM at the funeral home, and again on Thursday, September 5, 2019 from 10AM until 11AM at the funeral home.

www.kreamerlumfh.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News on Sept. 2, 2019
