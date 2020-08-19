1/
James M. Horst
James M. Horst

Schaefferstown - James M. Horst, 73, of Schaefferstown, passed away at home on Saturday August 15, 2020. Jim was the husband of Sharon Horst, with whom he would have been married to for 48 years on August 20th. He was the son of the late George W. and Margaret Ruth Horst. He was a member of St. Luke's Lutheran Church Schaefferstown, Masonic Lodge 307 and the Tall Cedars. Jim was an avid joke teller who enjoyed bringing a smile to the faces of friends and strangers alike. In addition to his wife, he is survived by son; James J. Horst, daughter; Dr. Julie A. Horst, sister; Lorraine Krall, brother; Thomas Horst and several nieces & nephews. James is preceded in death by a brother; George Horst, and sisters; Margaret Ann Kurchak, Carol Hitz and Grace Schaeffer. There are no services. A celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date. Clauserfh.com






Published in Lebanon Daily News from Aug. 19 to Aug. 20, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Clauser Funeral Home, Inc.
116 N. Carpenter St.
Schaefferstown, PA 17088
7179496588
