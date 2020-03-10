Services
Stradling Funeral Homes Inc
30 N 9Th St
Akron, PA 17501
(717) 859-1230
Viewing
Sunday, Mar. 15, 2020
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
New Haven Mennonite Church
230 Crest Road
Lititz, PA
Viewing
Sunday, Mar. 15, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
New Haven Mennonite Church
230 Crest Road
Lititz, PA
Viewing
Monday, Mar. 16, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
New Haven Mennonite Church
230 Crest Road
Lititz, PA
Resources
James M. "Jimmy" Shirk

James M. "Jimmy" Shirk Obituary
James "Jimmy" M. Shirk

Denver - James "Jimmy" M. Shirk, 38, of Denver, passed away on Sunday, March 8, 2020, at home.

He was born in Ephrata to Peter B. and Naomi H. (Martin) Shirk of Denver.

Jimmy loved going to New Haven Mennonite Church where he was a member. He loved people and had many friends. Highlights in his life were swimming, 4-wheeling, going for Gator rides, his dog and going for the mail.

In addition to his parents, Jimmy is survived by six siblings, Chester M., husband of Cheryl (Schnupp) Shirk of Robesonia, Loretta M., wife of Jeff W. Mellinger of Bonner Ferry, ID, Anna M., wife of Leon J. Martin of Newmanstown, Rosemary M., wife of Lance M. Shirk of Denver, Lucille M., wife of Brendon D. Weaver of Robesonia and Ruthann M. Shirk of Denver.

A viewing will be held on Sunday, March 15, 2020, from 1 to 4 and 6 to 8 PM at New Haven Mennonite Church, 230 Crest Road, Lititz. An additional viewing will be held on Monday, March 16, 2020, from 9 to 10 AM, at the church, followed by funeral services at 10:00 AM. Interment will take place in the adjoining church cemetery.

Kindly omit flowers.

Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2020
