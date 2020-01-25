Services
Thompson Funeral Home, Inc.
126 South Ninth Street
Lebanon, PA 17042
(717) 272-0701
Viewing
Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Thompson Funeral Home, Inc.
126 South Ninth Street
Lebanon, PA 17042
Viewing
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Thompson Funeral Home, Inc.
126 South Ninth Street
Lebanon, PA 17042
Funeral service
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
10:30 AM
Thompson Funeral Home, Inc.
126 South Ninth Street
Lebanon, PA 17042
James M. Ward


1950 - 2020
James M. Ward Obituary
James M. Ward

James M. Ward

Annville - James M. Ward, 70, passed away Thursday, January 23, 2020 at the Hershey Medical Center. He was the husband of Jane M. (Faust) Ward. James was born in Lebanon, PA on January 9, 1950, he was a son of the late James and Lenora (Jackson) Ward. James retired from the Pennsylvania Army aviation training site, after 25 years of service as a CW4. He was a member of the Lions Club, Lebanon VFW, and the American Legion. James enjoyed spending time with his family, going to the beach, singing karaoke, and playing scrabble. In addition to his wife, he is survived by a son, Bryan Ward, husband of Alfonsa; two grandchildren, Leilani and Matthew; and a sister, Margaret Gunter.

Funeral service will be held at 10:30 AM on Thursday, January 30th at Thompson Funeral Home, Inc., 126 South 9th St., Lebanon. Interment with full military honors will follow. Viewing hours will be held Wednesday evening from 6-8 PM and Thursday morning from 9:30-10:30 AM at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations in James' name may be made to Lebanon Catholic High School, 1400 Chestnut St., Lebanon, PA 17042.
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Jan. 25 to Jan. 26, 2020
