Kreamer & Lum Funeral Home & Crematory - Jonestown
5 Campmeeting Road
Jonestown, PA 17038
717-865-5215
Viewing
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Lebanon Area Evangelical Free Church
600 Shepherd St
Jonestown, PA
Funeral service
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
12:00 PM
Lebanon Area Evangelical Free Church
600 Shepherd St
Jonestown, PA
James Zimmerman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James M. Zimmerman


1928 - 2019
James M. Zimmerman Obituary
James M. Zimmerman

Fredericksburg - James M. Zimmerman, 90, of Fredericksburg, passed away on Wednesday, July 24, 2019, at the WellSpan Good Samaritan Hospital. He was the husband of Mary M. Saphore Zimmerman. On June 11th, they celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary.

Born in Fredericksburg on December 23, 1928, he was the son of the late Warren E. and Luella Werner Zimmerman. Jim was a part owner of College Hill Poultry and retired from Penn Mutual Life Insurance and the Hoaster Gebhard Insurance Co. He was a member of the Lebanon Area Evangelical Free Church. For many years, he was a dedicated Sunday School teacher. Jim was a long-time member and past officer of the Fredericksburg Lion's Club, the Park & Pool Assn. of Fredericksburg, the Schuylkill Hunting Club, and had served on the former Bethel Redevelopment Authority. For many years he coached little league baseball and had also served as the President of the Life Insurance Underwriters. At the end of the Vietnam Conflict, he and his wife welcomed several Vietnamese refugee families into their home and helped them find jobs and become self-sufficient.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by his daughter Thelma M. wife of Rickey Boyer of Myerstown; sons James M. and his wife Margaret Zimmerman of Lititz, David M. and his wife Kathy Zimmerman of Dillsburg, and John M. and his wife Lori Zimmerman of Jonestown; brother Frederick J. Zimmerman of Cleona; sisters Mary Jane Sattazahn of Denver and Patricia A. Zimmerman of Palm Coast, FL; sixteen grandchildren; and thirty-nine great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his brothers Robert and Edward Zimmerman, and a sister Thelma Shearer.

Funeral services will be held next Monday, August 5, 2019, at 12:00 noon at the Lebanon Area Evangelical Free Church, 600 Shepherd St., Jonestown. A viewing will be held one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow at the Cedar Hill Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to American Foundation for Children with AIDS, 1520 Greening Ln, Harrisburg, PA 17110.

Kreamer & Lum Funeral Home & Crematory, Jonestown, is honored to serve the family.
Published in Lebanon Daily News on July 28, 2019
