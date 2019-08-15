|
James Michael Ziegmont
Lebanon - James Michael Ziegmont, 48, of Lebanon passed away in Hershey Medical Center on Saturday, August 10, 2019. He was born in Pottsville on October 29, 1970, a son of Dorothy Sarah Shea Ziegmont of Lemoyne and the late Joseph Adam Ziegmont. James was the husband of Michelle Lynn Ziegmont to whom he married July 26, 2008. Mr. Ziegmont was employed as an Engineering Technician for FT Kitlinski & Associates Inc. in Harrisburg where he retired in 2009. He was a graduate of Mahanoy High School Class of 1989. He was a member of St. John's United Methodist Church, Lebanon. Surviving in addition to his wife and mother is step son: Jonah Sweitzer of Lebanon; brother: Joseph Ziegmont of Etters; two nieces Grace and Alison Ziegmont. A funeral service will be held in in St. John's United Methodist Church 1709 Center St, Lebanon, PA 17042 on Monday, August 19, 2019 10:00AM with a viewing from 9:00AM until the time of the service. Interment will be private and at the convenience of the family. The Rohland Funeral Home Inc, Lebanon is in charge of the arrangements. www.rohlandfh.com.
