Services
Kreamer Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc. - Annville
618 E. Main Street
Annville, PA 17003
717-867-4811
Resources
More Obituaries for James Yurejefcic
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James N. "Jim" Yurejefcic

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James N. "Jim" Yurejefcic Obituary
James N. "Jim" Yurejefcic

Lebanon - James N. "Jim" Yurejefcic, 72, of Lebanon, passed away surrounded by his loving family after a battle with cancer. Jim is survived by his wife, Sherrie L. (Mohler) Yurejefcic, with whom he celebrated 35 years in marriage.

Jim was born in Lebanon on March 9, 1947 to the late Nicholas and Dorothy (Brunner) Yurejefcic. Following high school, he had gone to trade school. Jim was a member of the Pennsylvania National Guard, serving in the Military Police. For 28 years, he had worked as an industrial electrician for Three Mile Island. He had also worked 11 years for Lowes and 10 years for Pensy Supply. He was an outdoor writer for Lebanon Daily News for many years. Jim was a member of The Harley Owner's Group, Palmyra Sportsman Club, and Rod Builder's Association. He loved being outdoors whether it be fishing, hunting, or riding his Harley. He also loved building fishing rods and fly tying.

Surviving in addition to his wife are his children, Kelly Yurejefcic of Hershey, Jason Mann and his wife Megan of Palmyra, Timothy Mann and his wife Amy of Lebanon, six grandchildren, two great grandchildren, his siblings, Bruce Yurejefcic and his wife Laurie of Cornwall and Susan and her husband Rick Feldenzer of Lebanon, and his mother in law, Carrie Peiffer.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at 11AM from Kreamer Funeral Home and Crematory Inc., 618 E. Main Street, Annville. Interment will be at the convenience of the family. There will be a visitation held with the family from 10AM until 11AM.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to The , Rt 422 and Sipe Ave, Hershey PA or Hospice of Central PA, 1320 Lingelstown Road, Harrisburg, PA 17110.

www.kreamerfuneralhome.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News on July 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kreamer Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc. - Annville
Download Now