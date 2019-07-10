|
James N. "Jim" Yurejefcic
Lebanon - James N. "Jim" Yurejefcic, 72, of Lebanon, passed away surrounded by his loving family after a battle with cancer. Jim is survived by his wife, Sherrie L. (Mohler) Yurejefcic, with whom he celebrated 35 years in marriage.
Jim was born in Lebanon on March 9, 1947 to the late Nicholas and Dorothy (Brunner) Yurejefcic. Following high school, he had gone to trade school. Jim was a member of the Pennsylvania National Guard, serving in the Military Police. For 28 years, he had worked as an industrial electrician for Three Mile Island. He had also worked 11 years for Lowes and 10 years for Pensy Supply. He was an outdoor writer for Lebanon Daily News for many years. Jim was a member of The Harley Owner's Group, Palmyra Sportsman Club, and Rod Builder's Association. He loved being outdoors whether it be fishing, hunting, or riding his Harley. He also loved building fishing rods and fly tying.
Surviving in addition to his wife are his children, Kelly Yurejefcic of Hershey, Jason Mann and his wife Megan of Palmyra, Timothy Mann and his wife Amy of Lebanon, six grandchildren, two great grandchildren, his siblings, Bruce Yurejefcic and his wife Laurie of Cornwall and Susan and her husband Rick Feldenzer of Lebanon, and his mother in law, Carrie Peiffer.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at 11AM from Kreamer Funeral Home and Crematory Inc., 618 E. Main Street, Annville. Interment will be at the convenience of the family. There will be a visitation held with the family from 10AM until 11AM.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to The , Rt 422 and Sipe Ave, Hershey PA or Hospice of Central PA, 1320 Lingelstown Road, Harrisburg, PA 17110.
Published in Lebanon Daily News on July 10, 2019