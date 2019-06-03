|
|
James Paul Lasher, Jr.
Annville - James Paul Lasher, Jr., 79, of Annville, died Saturday, June 1, 2019 at The Lebanon Valley Home. He was the husband of Raye Jean (Brady) Lasher, to whom he was married for 59 years.
Born in Altoona on August 16, 1939, he was the son of James P. Lasher, Sr. and Anna (Rabold) Lasher. James was a proud veteran of the United States Army, retiring as a Missile Mechanic. He was a member of Campbelltown American Legion #831 and enjoyed hunting and reading.
Surviving in addition to his wife are sons Don A. Lasher of Indiana, PA, James M. Lasher, husband of Lorrie of Palmyra, Ray A. Lasher, husband of Theresa of Dickson, MO; six grandchildren; eleven great grandchildren; and brothers Richard Lasher of Palmyra and Thomas Lasher of Annville. He was preceded in death by a son Steven S. Lasher, granddaughter Wendy Jo Lasher, and brothers E. David and Raymond Lasher.
Funeral services will be on Thursday, June 6, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Kreamer Funeral Home and Crematory, 618 E. Main Street, Annville, PA 17003. Viewing will be held Wednesday evening from 6 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home, as well as one hour prior to the service on Thursday. Interment will take place in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery. Flowers accepted and/or contributions may be made to the COPD Foundation, 3300 Ponce De Leon Blvd, Miami, FL 33134.
Published in Lebanon Daily News on June 3, 2019