James R. Hitz
Jonestown - James R. Hitz, 76, of Jonestown, passed away on Wednesday, September 9, 2020, at his home. He was the husband of the late Carol M. Horst Hitz.
Born in Ebenezer on May 13, 1944, he was the son of the late Walter and Hilda Ebling Hitz. For over 35 years Jim had worked for Lash Plumbing and Heating. He then worked at Lebanon Valley College and retired after ten years of service. He enjoyed the outdoors, cutting wood, mowing, hunting & fishing, his tractors, and especially spending time with his family.
He is survived by his sons Shawn M. Hitz and Lorn Hitz, both of Jonestown; daughters Melanie A. wife of David McGarry of E. Stroudsburg and Kelly Yurejefcic; brother George Hitz of Ft. Indiantown Gap; grandchildren Ryan and his wife Erin McGarry, MaryKate wife of Joshua Coulter, Brandon Hitz, Tyler Hitz, Riley Hitz, and Ashley Yurejefcic; and great grandchildren Addilynn and Kinsley Coulter, and Mila Hitz. He was preceded in death by his brothers Gene Hitz, Walter Hitz, Russell Krall and Edward Krall.
A public viewing will be held on Thursday, September 17, 2020, from 11:00 - 1:00 p.m. at the Kreamer & Lum Funeral Home & Crematory, Rt. 72 & Camp Meeting Rd., Jonestown. Due to Covid-19, services will be held privately for the family. Family requests that masks be worn for the viewing.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Pennsylvania State Troopers Association, 3625 Vartan Way, Harrisburg, PA 17110, or to the Wounded Warrior Project
, 4899 Belfort Road, Suite 300, Jacksonville, FL 32256.