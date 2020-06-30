James S. HarnishMyerstown - James S. Harnish, 88, of Myerstown, died Monday, June 29, 2020 at StoneRidge Poplar Run.Born in Brownstown, PA on December 19, 1931, he was a son of the late Christian B. and Anna Bertha (Bair) Harnish.James was a 1948 graduate of Lebanon High School. He was a self employed farmer for his entire life.James was a former member of Friedens Lutheran Church, Myerstown. He enjoyed singing at weddings and in the church choir for many year. James also enjoyed stock car racing & drag racing.He is survived by many nieces and nephews.James was preceded in death by a brother John Harnish; sisters, Gloria Rittle, Eleanor Kramer, Pollyanna Blankenbiller, Rosalie Harnish, Verna Hufford, and Crystabelle Weidler.Services are private.Grose Funeral Home, Inc., Myerstown, were entrusted with the arrangements.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to StoneRidge Poplar Run 450 E. Lincoln Ave. Myerstown, PA 17067.