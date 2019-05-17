Services
Thompson Funeral Home, Inc.
126 South Ninth Street
Lebanon, PA 17042
(717) 272-0701
CORNWALL - James S. Shirato, 78, passed away on Monday, May 13, 2019 at Cornwall Manor. He was the husband of Patricia A. (Reckus) Shirato. Born in Lebanon on July 26, 1940, James was a son of the late Stephen and Kathleen (Troy) Shirato. James was a 1958 graduate of Lebanon Catholic High School and a 1978 graduate of Elizabethtown College where he earned his degree in accounting. He worked for P.J. Valves Inc. for 20 years and retired from Stanilla, Siegel & Maser Accountants in 2005. James was a member of Sacred Heart Church in Cornwall and was proud to have served in the US Air Force. He enjoyed golfing and dedicated countless hours volunteering at Good Samaritan Hospital. In addition to his wife, he is survived by 3 daughters - Christine Evans and her husband Michael, Karen Arndt and her husband Raymond, Carolyn Reb and her husband Thomas; a son, James M. Shirato and his wife Sara; a brother, Thomas J. Shirato; 7 grandchildren - Shane, Kyle, Natalie, Michael, Jeremy, Dylan, and Matthew. He was preceded in death by 3 sisters - Geraldine Brandt, Dolores Laicha, and Gail Sevco. A viewing will be held on Sunday, May 19th from 6-8pm at Thompson Funeral Home, Inc., 126 S. 9th Street, Lebanon, 17042 and on Monday, May 20th from 9:30-10:30am at Sacred Heart of Jesus Church, 2596 Cornwall Rd., Cornwall 17016 with a Mass being celebrated at 10:30am. Interment with full military honors will follow at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery at 12:30pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The , 314 Good Drive, Lancaster, PA 17603. Please share your memories with the family at our online guest b
Published in Lebanon Daily News on May 17, 2019
