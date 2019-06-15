|
James Thomas Powell, Jr.
Cornwall - James Thomas Powell Jr. died Sunday, June 9, 2019 at Cornwall Manor in Cornwall, PA. He was 87 years old.
A memorial service will be held at Zerr Chapel, Cornwall Manor, on Thursday, June 20, 2019, at 11am. Burial will be in the Rushville, NY cemetery. Memorial contributions can be made to the or the Colon Cancer Research / .
Jim was born on February 19, 1932 in Bradford, PA. He was the son of the late James T. Powell Sr. and Mary Franklin Powell. He attended school in Bradford, and graduated high school in Silver Spring, MD.
Jim joined the Air Force in 1951, rising to the rank of Staff Sergeant, and served as a communications specialist working with cryptologic equipment in the Korean War being stationed in Korea in 1952-1953.
After the war, he was employed by AT&T in Rochester, NY, where he worked in communications for 33 years before retiring. He volunteered for several organizations throughout his life, notably the Victor Ambulance Corps, the Victor Lodge, and the Ontario County Habitat for Humanity. Jim continued his love of communication even after retirement through his HAM radio license with other operators around the country.
In 2007, he and his wife Georgia moved to Cornwall Manor, a retirement community in central Pennsylvania. Jim and Georgia were inseparable; they were often seen walking hand in hand. He enjoyed many things in life such as square dancing, ping pong, and card games - but none more than spending time with his children and grandchildren. He spent decades researching his familial relations through genealogy, capturing pictures, visiting cemeteries, and spending countless hours on the phone collecting vital information.
Jim is survived by his wife, Georgia Green Powell, to whom he was married 61 years; his two children Keith (Kim) and Kevin (René); and 3 grandchildren Charles V. Powell, Katerina A. Powell, and Brandon N. F. Powell.
He is predeceased by his siblings Mary Marsh, Rhea Rogers, Sybil Hooker, and William Powell.
Published in Lebanon Daily News on June 15, 2019