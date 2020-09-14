James W. (Jim) Hinerdeer
Jonestown - James W. (Jim) Hinerdeer, 72 of Jonestown, passed away unexpectedly due to natural causes on Friday, September 11, 2020. He was the loving husband of Linda Hinerdeer (Wetzel), with whom he would have celebrated 55 years of marriage on December 18, 2020. He was a self-employed truck driver and a horse trainer for many years. He enjoyed spending time with family, driving and working on his truck, going to auctions, watching horse racing and warm weather. He is survived and will be lovingly missed by four daughters, Melinda, wife of Jeffrey Kauffman, Marcy Longenecker, Marlana, wife of Joel Sattazahn, and Michelle, wife of Keith Adams; six grandchildren, Joshua, Jolene, Torren, Shelby, Spencer and Adrionna, and 5 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his mother, Suzanne Hinerdeer (Fox), and four sisters, Jeannie, Ann, Joyce, and Karen. He was preceded in death by his father, Eugene.
Jim was a hard-working family man and although he was brutally honest, he would do anything to help anyone, and was always up for an adventure.
To honor Jim's wishes, there will be no services held. Memorial contributions can be made to one of the following: CANTER Pennsylvania, an organization working with retired thoroughbred racehorses at www.canterusa.org
, or the American Heart Association
, at www.heart.org
. To send the family on-line condolences, please visit:www.BuchFuneral.com. Buch Funeral Home Mount Joy handled the arrangements.