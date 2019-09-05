|
|
James W. Stevens
Anacortes, WA - James William Stevens was born on August 14, 1963 in Hershey Pennsylvania, the son of Patrick and Elizabeth Stevens. He has joined his parents, brother Eric Stevens, and friends on August 6, 2019. Visitation will be on Monday, October 7, 2019 from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM at Christman's Funeral Home, Inc., 226 Cumberland Street, Lebanon. Memorial services will be on Monday, October 7, 2019 at 2:00 PM at the funeral home. Burial will be at Broadview Cemetery, Hershey, following the service. For more information, to order flowers, or to send messages of condolence, please visit www.christmansfuneralhome.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News on Sept. 5, 2019