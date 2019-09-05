Services
Christman's Funeral Home, Inc. - Lebanon
226 Cumberland Street
Lebanon, PA 17042
(717) 272-7431
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Christman's Funeral Home, Inc. - Lebanon
226 Cumberland Street
Lebanon, PA 17042
View Map
Memorial service
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
2:00 PM
Christman's Funeral Home, Inc. - Lebanon
226 Cumberland Street
Lebanon, PA 17042
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for James Stevens
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James W. Stevens


1963 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James W. Stevens Obituary
James W. Stevens

Anacortes, WA - James William Stevens was born on August 14, 1963 in Hershey Pennsylvania, the son of Patrick and Elizabeth Stevens. He has joined his parents, brother Eric Stevens, and friends on August 6, 2019. Visitation will be on Monday, October 7, 2019 from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM at Christman's Funeral Home, Inc., 226 Cumberland Street, Lebanon. Memorial services will be on Monday, October 7, 2019 at 2:00 PM at the funeral home. Burial will be at Broadview Cemetery, Hershey, following the service. For more information, to order flowers, or to send messages of condolence, please visit www.christmansfuneralhome.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News on Sept. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now