Jane B. Long
Annville - Jane B. Long, 90, of Annville passed away Tuesday, October 1, 2019 in Wellspan Good Samaritan Hospital, Lebanon. She was the wife of the late Paul R. Long, who passed away in 2005.
Born in Annville on August 12, 1929, she was the daughter of the late Mark and Jennie Stohler Brandt. She retired from the Lebanon VA Medical Center as a Registered Nurse after 40 years of service.
Jane was a graduate of Annville High School and the Harrisburg Hospital School of Nursing. She was a lifelong member of the Annville United Methodist Church.
Surviving is son Dale Long, husband of Kristen Boeshore of Annville, and their children Emily and Eric Long; daughter Audrey, wife of Stephen Bella of England, and their children Ivory and Ethan Bella; and daughter-in-law Ghayda al Ali of Arlington, VA, and her children Noor and Zayd Long. Jane was preceded in death by son, Bruce R. Long, and two brothers, Mark and Carl Brandt.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at 10:30 AM at the Kreamer Funeral Home and Crematory, 618 E. Main Street, Annville. Interment will be held in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery. A viewing will be held Tuesday from 9:00 AM to 10:30 AM prior to the service at the Funeral Home.
Contributions may be made to the Annville Free Library, 216 E. Main Street, Annville, PA 17003, the Annville United Methodist Church, 1 N. College Avenue, Annville, PA 17003, or the Humane Society of Lebanon County, 150 N. Ramona Road, Myerstown, PA 17067, in her memory.
Published in Lebanon Daily News on Oct. 3, 2019