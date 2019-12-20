|
|
Jane L. Kunder
Lebanon - Jane L. Kunder, 84, of Lebanon, died on Thursday, December 19, 2019 at her home. She was born on Saturday, March 9, 1935 to the late Clayton W. Edwards and Angeline Edwards nee Gettel in Lebanon. She was a member of UM Church of the Good Shepherd. Jane was a graduate of Lebanon High School in 1953 and worked for Haaks, Kids Point of View and Candy Place. She enjoyed reading, cross stitch, playing solitaire and spending time with her family, especially at Cedar Run. Surviving are children John S. Kunder, Jr., spouse of Michelle, David B. Kunder, Elizabeth Johnson spouse of Matthew; grandchildren Ashley, Casey, Justin, Trevor, Cassie, Colby; great grandchildren MaKayla, Jack, Avery, Cali; brother Robert Edwards; sisters C. Marie Frey, Bonnie Gettle, Geraldine Smith; companion Leroy Lehman. She was preceded in death by husband John S. Kunder Sr.; siblings Gladys Eisenhaur, Clayton W. Edwards, Rodney Edwards. Visitation will be on Thursday, December 26, 2019 from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM at Christman's Funeral Home, Inc., 226 Cumberland Street, Lebanon. Memorial services will be on Thursday, December 26, 2019 at 11:00 AM at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to United Methodist Church of the Good Shepherd- Homeless Fund, 1500 Quentin Road, Lebanon, PA 17042. For more information, to order flowers, or to send messages of condolence, please visit www.christmansfuneralhome.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Dec. 20 to Dec. 21, 2019