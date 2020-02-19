|
Janet B. Harter
Lebanon - Janet B. Harter, 85, of Lebanon, died on Sunday, February 16, 2020 at WellSpan Good Samaritan Hospital. She was born on Sunday, October 7, 1934 to the late Hiram J. Brightbill, Sr. and Beulah Brightbill nee Eisenhauer in Cleona. She worked as a service representative and was a Lebanon High School graduate. She was a member of the Lebanon Women's Club and Lebanon Church of the Brethren. Janet enjoyed playing cards in multiple clubs and was an avid sports fan, especially Penn State and Eagles fan. She leaves to cherish her memory, children Joel G. Harter and spouse Yomaris, Jonelle H. Eshbach and spouse David; grandchildren Daniel Bollinger, Caroline Bollinger, Claudia Bollinger, Abigail Harter, Anna Harter; brother Hiram Brightbill, Jr.; sister Shirley McKinney. She was preceded in death by husband Jack L. Harter; brothers Leon Brightbill, Carlin Brightbill. Visitation will be on Saturday, March 21, 2020 from 9:30 AM to 10:30 AM at Lebanon Church of the Brethren, 400 Locust Street, Lebanon. A celebration of life will be on Saturday, March 21, 2020 at 10:30 AM at the church. Burial will be at Grand View Memorial Park, Annville, at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions may be made to - Lebanon Division, 4250 Crums Mill Road Ste 101, Harrisburg, PA 17112. For more information, to order flowers, or to send messages of condolence, please visit www.christmansfuneralhome.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Feb. 19 to Feb. 23, 2020