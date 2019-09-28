|
|
Janet Deitz
Lebanon - Janet Deitz, 73, of Lebanon, died on Thursday, September 26, 2019 at WellSpan Good Samaritan Hospital. She was born on Friday, August 9, 1946 to the late John Krissinger and Verna Krissinger nee Hartzell in Lebanon. She was a member of Zion United Methodist Church of Iona and retired from Hershey Foods after 22 years. She was a graduate of South Lebanon High School in 1964 and Janet enjoyed collecting milk bottles, Santa Claus trinkets and other antiques. She also liked auctions, puzzles and was active with her granddaughter's activities. Surviving are husband Franklin R. Deitz; daughter Jennifer spouse of Derrick Hartman; grandchild Gretchen Hartman; sisters Shirley spouse of Richard Arnold, Palmyra, Jacquelyn spouse of Edgar Royer, Columbia, Gloria Jean spouse of Larry Carpenter, Lebanon, Janette spouse of Roy Mace, Lititz, Janice spouse of Craig Kingsley, Annville; several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by siblings Betty, Donald, Harold, Arnetta, Kenneth, John. Viewing will be on Tuesday, October 1, 2019 from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM at Christman's Funeral Home, Inc., 226 Cumberland Street, Lebanon. Funeral services will be on Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at 1:00 PM at the funeral home. Burial will be at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville, following the service. Memorial contributions may be made to American Diabetes Association, 3544 North Progress Avenue Suite 103, Harrisburg, PA 17110. For more information, to order flowers, or to send messages of condolence, please visit www.christmansfuneralhome.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News on Sept. 28, 2019