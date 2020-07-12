Janet I. Nye
Lawn - Janet I. Nye, 90, formerly of Lawn passed away Saturday, July 11, 2020.
Born March 9, 1930 in Avon, Lebanon County, she was a daughter of the late Ray and Irene (Ott) Longenecker. Janet was the widow of Warren R. "Andy" Nye since June 2012 and also preceded in death by her sister Faye Carullo, brother Darwin Longenecker and his wife JoAnn.
She retired from H. B. Reese Company, loved to be in the kitchen cooking and baking, and loved animals, particularly her dogs and cats.
Surviving are her children Michael S., husband of Linda Nye, Kathleen L., wife of Ron Blauch, Jeannie M. Nye, Steven B., husband of Annie Nye, Scott D., husband of Donna Nye and Joe R., husband of Sherri Nye; 12 grandchildren; 13 great grandchildren; and one great great grandson.
A funeral service will be held 3:00 PM Friday, July 17, 2020 at Buse Funeral Home, 145 North Grant Street, Palmyra preceded by a viewing from 2:00 PM. Interment will be in Gravel Hill Cemetery, Palmyra.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Lebanon County Humane Society, 150 North Ramona Road, Myerstown, PA 17067.
